    Several Roles, One Mission

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The 1st Special Operations Mission Support Group Mission Sustainment Team assembles tents during an MST exercise at Austere Field #6, Florida, Sept. 12, 2022. Tents serve a critical role in rapid deployment enviornments, providing immediate shelter. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 12:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857629
    VIRIN: 220912-F-HK519-1001
    Filename: DOD_109221480
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    This work, Several Roles, One Mission, by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurlburt
    MST
    air commandos
    multi-capable airmen
