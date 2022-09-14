Over 83,000 service members are still missing in action from America's conflicts. To honor the prisoners of war (POWs) and missing in action (MIA), Edwards Air Force Base held a POW/MIA Remembrance Week run to remember those who have sacrificed so much.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 11:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857620
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-SU785-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109221419
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring the Missing: Edwards AFB honors Prisoners of War and Missing in Action, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT