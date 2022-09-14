Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the Missing: Edwards AFB honors Prisoners of War and Missing in Action

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Over 83,000 service members are still missing in action from America's conflicts. To honor the prisoners of war (POWs) and missing in action (MIA), Edwards Air Force Base held a POW/MIA Remembrance Week run to remember those who have sacrificed so much.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 11:44
    Category: Package
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    remembrance
    pow
    mia
    prisoners of war
    sacrifice
    missing in action

