Honoring the Missing: Edwards AFB honors Prisoners of War and Missing in Action

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857620" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Over 83,000 service members are still missing in action from America's conflicts. To honor the prisoners of war (POWs) and missing in action (MIA), Edwards Air Force Base held a POW/MIA Remembrance Week run to remember those who have sacrificed so much.