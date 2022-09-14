U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle aircraft assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, conduct night flying operations at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, on Sept. 14, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 11:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857611
|VIRIN:
|220914-Z-XV261-1055
|Filename:
|DOD_109221343
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Florida 'Thunder' rumble at night, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
