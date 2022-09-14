Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida 'Thunder' rumble at night

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle aircraft assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, conduct night flying operations at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, on Sept. 14, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 11:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857611
    VIRIN: 220914-Z-XV261-1055
    Filename: DOD_109221343
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida 'Thunder' rumble at night, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    F-15
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

