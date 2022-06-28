Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurlburt Field celebrates all female Honor Guard video Teaser

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Airman Andrew Ancona 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An all female Honor Guardsmen team with the Hurlburt Field's Honor Guard, reflect on their unique opportunity to perform ceremonies as an all female group. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ancona)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 11:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857610
    VIRIN: 220915-F-BT782-1002
    Filename: DOD_109221340
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Interview
    Hurlburt Field
    Video
    Honor Guard
    Teaser

