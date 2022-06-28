An all female Honor Guardsmen team with the Hurlburt Field's Honor Guard, reflect on their unique opportunity to perform ceremonies as an all female group. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ancona)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 11:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857610
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-BT782-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109221340
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurlburt Field celebrates all female Honor Guard video Teaser, by Amn Andrew Ancona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
