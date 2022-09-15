Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Categories, Tags, Vocabulary, and Taxonomy Webinar

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Matthew Lumbatis 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    This webinar covers creating Categories and Tags and maintaining the Vocabulary and Taxonomy areas of a site. Organizing and utilizing these features assure that your site and its content are easier to locate and utilize.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 11:13
    Location: US

