This webinar covers creating Categories and Tags and maintaining the Vocabulary and Taxonomy areas of a site. Organizing and utilizing these features assure that your site and its content are easier to locate and utilize.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 11:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857604
|VIRIN:
|220915-O-KS391-764
|Filename:
|DOD_109221211
|Length:
|00:46:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Categories, Tags, Vocabulary, and Taxonomy Webinar, by Matthew Lumbatis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
