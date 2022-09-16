The Marine Corps celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15th to Oct. 15th, honoring all Americans of Hispanic descent and acknowledging their past and on going contributions to the success and growth of our Corps and our Nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 10:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857602
|VIRIN:
|220916-M-JE726-824
|Filename:
|DOD_109221163
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Minute: National Hispanic Heritage Month, by LCpl Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
