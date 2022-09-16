Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: National Hispanic Heritage Month (AFN Version)

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Marine Corps celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15th to Oct. 15th, honoring all Americans of Hispanic descent and acknowledging their past and on going contributions to the success and growth of our Corps, and our Nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 10:48
    VIRIN: 220916-M-JE726-274
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: MD, US

    This work, Marine Minute: National Hispanic Heritage Month (AFN Version), by LCpl Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATIONAL HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH
