Marine Minute: National Hispanic Heritage Month (AFN Version)

The Marine Corps celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15th to Oct. 15th, honoring all Americans of Hispanic descent and acknowledging their past and on going contributions to the success and growth of our Corps, and our Nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)