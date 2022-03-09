NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - Firefighters assigned to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight used their skills to participate in an annual career field training requirement. This scenario-based training gives their team the opportunity to mesh and become more proficient at performing base fire-ground operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 08:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857592
|VIRIN:
|220903-F-IT949-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109220980
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|AGADEZ, NE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 724th EABS Firefighters participate in annual career field training, by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
