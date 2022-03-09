Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    724th EABS Firefighters participate in annual career field training

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    09.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - Firefighters assigned to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight used their skills to participate in an annual career field training requirement. This scenario-based training gives their team the opportunity to mesh and become more proficient at performing base fire-ground operations.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 08:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: AGADEZ, NE

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    Niger
    435AEW
    409AEG

