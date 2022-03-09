724th EABS Firefighters participate in annual career field training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - Firefighters assigned to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight used their skills to participate in an annual career field training requirement. This scenario-based training gives their team the opportunity to mesh and become more proficient at performing base fire-ground operations.