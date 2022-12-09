FAN members complete 28-day training course with FTX at AB 201

NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - Members of the (FAN) Niger Armed Forces, (French: Forces armées nigériennes), participates in a field training exercise hosted by the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Air Advisors at Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger, Sept. 9 and 12, 2022.The 409th ESFS Air Advisors provided a 28-day training course for FAN members that included route clearance to their compound while performing proper cover and concealment, and initiating a fire team.
|09.12.2022
|09.16.2022 06:57
|B-Roll
|857586
|220912-F-IT949-3001
|DOD_109220808
|00:03:31
|AGADEZ, NE
|1
|1
