Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FAN members complete 28-day training course with FTX at AB 201

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    09.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - Members of the (FAN) Niger Armed Forces, (French: Forces armées nigériennes), participates in a field training exercise hosted by the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Air Advisors at Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger, Sept. 9 and 12, 2022.The 409th ESFS Air Advisors provided a 28-day training course for FAN members that included route clearance to their compound while performing proper cover and concealment, and initiating a fire team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 06:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857586
    VIRIN: 220912-F-IT949-3001
    Filename: DOD_109220808
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: AGADEZ, NE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    Niger
    435AEW
    409AEG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT