FAN members complete 28-day training course with FTX at AB 201

NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - Members of the (FAN) Niger Armed Forces, (French: Forces armées nigériennes), participates in a field training exercise hosted by the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Air Advisors at Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger, Sept. 9 and 12, 2022.The 409th ESFS Air Advisors provided a 28-day training course for FAN members that included route clearance to their compound while performing proper cover and concealment, and initiating a fire team.