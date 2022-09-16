From the battlefield to the clinic, simulations prepare Service Members and staff for cohesive responses to dire situations. Watch an impromptu simulated cardiac arrest "Code Blue" conducted at LRMC, Sept. 15, as part of Healthcare Simulation Week 2022 (Sept. 12 - 16).
09.16.2022
09.16.2022
|Package
|857583
|220916-A-EK666-225
|DOD_109220768
|00:01:10
LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|0
|0
This work, LRMC staff conduct a simulated code blue, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
