Denver Broncos Shoutout - 1LT Maggy McDonell

U.S. Army 1LT Maggy McDonell, 402nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team, U.S. Army Rerserve, gives a shout out to the Denver Broncos.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 05:26
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|857574
|VIRIN:
|220914-A-MT359-013
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109220750
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|FJ
|Hometown:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
