ROK U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Close Air Support

Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines and U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conduct the practical application portion of their tactical air control party and close air support training at Pilsung Range, Gangwan Province, South Korea, September 15, 2022. Korea Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 22-3 is one iteration in a series of continuous combined-training exercises designed to enhance the ROK and U.S. Alliance, promote stability on the Korean Peninsula and strengthen ROK-U.S. military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Austin Gallegos)