Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROK U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Close Air Support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.15.2022

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Jacob Johnson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines and U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group learn together during tactical air control party and close air support training at Pilsung Range, Gangwan Province, South Korea, September 15, 2022. Korea Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 22-3 is one iteration in a series of continuous combined-training exercises designed to enhance the ROK and U.S. Alliance, promote stability on the Korean Peninsula and strengthen ROK-U.S. military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jacob Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 03:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857567
    VIRIN: 220915-M-XB243-0001
    Filename: DOD_109220635
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Close Air Support, by GySgt Jacob Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CAS
    5th Anglico
    III MEF
    MARFORK
    ROK Marine Corps
    Pilseung Range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT