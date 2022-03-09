Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 22: Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations exercise

    SOUTH GOULBURN ISLAND, AUSTRALIA

    09.03.2022

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Molla 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with India Co., 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, participate in Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations exercise (EABO Ex) at South Goulburn Island, Australia, Aug. 31 through Sept. 4, 2022. EABO Ex was a force-on-force training that exercised the MRF-D’s ability to forward deploy and establish expeditionary advanced bases. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 23:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: SOUTH GOULBURN ISLAND, AU

