MRF-D 22: Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations exercise

U.S. Marines with India Co., 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, participate in Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations exercise (EABO Ex) at South Goulburn Island, Australia, Aug. 31 through Sept. 4, 2022. EABO Ex was a force-on-force training that exercised the MRF-D’s ability to forward deploy and establish expeditionary advanced bases. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)
