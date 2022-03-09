MRF-D 22: Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857553" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with India Co., 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, participate in Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations exercise (EABO Ex) at South Goulburn Island, Australia, Aug. 31 through Sept. 4, 2022. EABO Ex was a force-on-force training that exercised the MRF-D’s ability to forward deploy and establish expeditionary advanced bases. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)