    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Band of the West 2022 tour Puerto Rico

    SAN JUAN, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2022

    Video by Ruth Medinavillanueva 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Mission Winds and Nightwatch members from the United States Air Force Band of the West tour Puerto Rico in May 2022. Members of the Band of the West visit various music schools throughout Puerto Rico to share experiences, play their music, give tips, advise music students and promote diversity and inclusion throughout the USAF. (Produced by USAF 502d ABW and JBSA Public Affairs Office Ruth A. Medina-Villanueva).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 21:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857551
    VIRIN: 220522-D-VZ902-0012
    Filename: DOD_109220255
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: SAN JUAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Band of the West 2022 tour Puerto Rico, by Ruth Medinavillanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    JBSA
    Band of the West
    USAF Bands
    Hispanic Heritage Month 2022

