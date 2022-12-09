20220912 - Opening Ceremony CW22
US Navy Commander Victor Lange, Senior Defense Official / Defense Attaché - US Embassy Suva, Fiji. Formally commenced the Multilateral event Exercise Cartwheel 2022 with a motivational speech encouraging positivity and lasting friendships amongst the participating Forces to enhance readiness and interoperability, September 12th, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 21:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857540
|VIRIN:
|220912-A-VR477-001
|PIN:
|22001
|Filename:
|DOD_109220192
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|NADI, FJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Opening Ceremony Opening Speech, by SFC Abel Aungst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT