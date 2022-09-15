Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise SLING STONE 22-08: 36th Medical Group

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 36th Medical Group participate during Exercise SLING STONE 22-08, an operational readiness exercise, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on Sept. 15, 2022. The operational readiness exercise involved training scenarios that prepared Airmen to conduct various base functions in a high risk environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 20:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857531
    VIRIN: 220915-F-DN254-1002
    Filename: DOD_109220072
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise SLING STONE 22-08: 36th Medical Group, by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    ORE
    Andersen AFB
    36 Wing
    Sling Stone 22-08

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT