Airmen from the 36th Medical Group participate during Exercise SLING STONE 22-08, an operational readiness exercise, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on Sept. 15, 2022. The operational readiness exercise involved training scenarios that prepared Airmen to conduct various base functions in a high risk environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 20:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857531
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-DN254-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109220072
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise SLING STONE 22-08: 36th Medical Group, by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
