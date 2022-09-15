Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2022

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Travis AFB, California, Sept. 15, 2022. National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed annually from September 15 to October 15. The month pays tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have influenced and enriched our nation and society. (U.S. Air Force photo by video Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 20:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857530
    VIRIN: 220915-F-DU706-002
    Filename: DOD_109220064
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2022, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage
    Diversity
    Hispanic
    DE&I
    AF75

