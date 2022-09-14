Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Station North Bend MH-65 aircrew rescues 2 from boat fire

    OR, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer William Colclough 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard Air Station North Bend MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew rescues two individuals from the 49-foot fishing vessel Preamble that caught fire approximately 57 miles west of Gold Beach, Oregon, Sept. 14, 2022. Both individuals rescued reported no medical concerns. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station North Bend.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 19:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857525
    VIRIN: 220914-G-G0213-1001
    Filename: DOD_109220032
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: OR, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Air Station North Bend MH-65 aircrew rescues 2 from boat fire, by CPO William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    D13
    Air Station North Bend
    MH-65
    Preamble

