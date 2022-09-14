Air Station North Bend MH-65 aircrew rescues 2 from boat fire

A Coast Guard Air Station North Bend MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew rescues two individuals from the 49-foot fishing vessel Preamble that caught fire approximately 57 miles west of Gold Beach, Oregon, Sept. 14, 2022. Both individuals rescued reported no medical concerns. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station North Bend.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 19:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857525
|VIRIN:
|220914-G-G0213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109220032
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|OR, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
