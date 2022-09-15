Travis AFB Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2022

U.S. Air Force Airmen celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Travis AFB, California, Sept. 15, 2022. National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed annually from September 15 to October 15. The month pays tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have influenced and enriched our nation and society. (U.S. Air Force photo by video Senior Airman Karla Parra)
