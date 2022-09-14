Air Force 75th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Happy Birthday United States Air Force. We reflect of the airmen who came before us that paved the way so we can innovate, accelerate and thrive for another 75 years.

(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua M. Carroll)