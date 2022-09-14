Air Force 75th Anniversary

Happy Birthday United States Air Force. We reflect of the airmen who came before us that paved the way so we can innovate, accelerate and thrive for another 75 years.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua M. Carroll)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 18:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857507
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-CA816-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109219899
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT