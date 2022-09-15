Makana Chock, professor of communications and Dan Pacheco, chair in journalism innovation, Syracuse University S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications discuss the future of social media communications at the 2022 DINFOS Media Forum, Sept 15, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 18:43
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|857505
|Filename:
|DOD_109219880
|Length:
|00:49:51
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Future of Social Media Communications: 2022 DINFOS Social Media , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT