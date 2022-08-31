Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane preparedness brief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 6th Air Refueling Wing and the Tampa Bay community conduct a hurricane safety and preparedness brief on Aug. 31, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 16:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 857490
    VIRIN: 220831-F-OH732-716
    Filename: DOD_109219673
    Length: 00:28:51
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane preparedness brief, by SrA Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Safety
    MacDill AFB
    USAF
    6 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT