Members from the 6th Air Refueling Wing and the Tampa Bay community conduct a hurricane safety and preparedness brief on Aug. 31, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 16:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|857490
|VIRIN:
|220831-F-OH732-716
|Filename:
|DOD_109219673
|Length:
|00:28:51
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane preparedness brief, by SrA Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
