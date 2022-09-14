Soldier Receives CNA for Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks Move

U.S. Army Sgt. Connor Clark, 3rd Brigade Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, discusses his move into the IHG Army Hotel, Sept. 14, 2022, Fort Bragg, N.C. Over 450 Soldiers are getting CNA’s to move into their own houses or apartments off base. However when the Soldiers are in the process of finding places to live, they are staying on base in the IHG Army Hotels. The inadequate conditions experienced by some of our Soldiers living in the barracks on Fort Bragg is deeply concerning. This is unacceptable and we are taking deliberate actions to correct the situation. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 16:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
