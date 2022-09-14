Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Receives CNA for Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks Move

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. Connor Clark, 3rd Brigade Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, discusses his move into the IHG Army Hotel, Sept. 14, 2022, Fort Bragg, N.C. Over 450 Soldiers are getting CNA’s to move into their own houses or apartments off base. However when the Soldiers are in the process of finding places to live, they are staying on base in the IHG Army Hotels. The inadequate conditions experienced by some of our Soldiers living in the barracks on Fort Bragg is deeply concerning. This is unacceptable and we are taking deliberate actions to correct the situation. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 16:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857484
    VIRIN: 220914-A-NJ170-092
    Filename: DOD_109219590
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    This work, Soldier Receives CNA for Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks Move, by SPC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Barracks
    Fort Bragg
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Smoke Bomb Hill

