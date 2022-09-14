B-Roll Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks Move

Video of the outside of the IHG Army Hotel and Soldiers assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps relocating from Smoke Bomb Hill barracks on Sept. 14, 2022, Fort Bragg N.C. Over 450 Soldiers are getting CNA’s to move into their own houses or apartments off base. However when the Soldiers are in the process of finding places to live, they are staying on base in the IHG Army Hotels. The inadequate conditions experienced by some of our Soldiers living in the barracks on Fort Bragg is deeply concerning. This is unacceptable and we are taking deliberate actions to correct the situation. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 16:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857483
|VIRIN:
|220914-A-NJ170-475
|Filename:
|DOD_109219582
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
