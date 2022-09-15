Around the Air Force: AGR Changes, Officer Exchange, CENTCOM Bomber Task Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look around the Air Force, changes are coming to the Active Guard and Reserve program starting October first, an officer exchange with Australia helps the USAF get ready for new aircraft, and Global Strike takes part in a Bomber Task Force mission over the Middle East.