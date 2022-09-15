Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Air Force: AGR Changes, Officer Exchange, CENTCOM Bomber Task Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, changes are coming to the Active Guard and Reserve program starting October first, an officer exchange with Australia helps the USAF get ready for new aircraft, and Global Strike takes part in a Bomber Task Force mission over the Middle East.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 15:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857476
    VIRIN: 220915-F-BG083-1002
    Filename: DOD_109219503
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: AGR Changes, Officer Exchange, CENTCOM Bomber Task Force, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    USAF
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT