In this week’s look around the Air Force, changes are coming to the Active Guard and Reserve program starting October first, an officer exchange with Australia helps the USAF get ready for new aircraft, and Global Strike takes part in a Bomber Task Force mission over the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 15:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857476
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-BG083-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109219503
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: AGR Changes, Officer Exchange, CENTCOM Bomber Task Force, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
