    Alpha Company, 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion Deployment Ceremony

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Rachel Wilridge 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, prepare to head overseas to their assigned missions in the U.S. Central Command area of operations.

    Maj. Gen. Tina Boyd, commanding general, 335th Signal Command (Theater), presided over the ceremony and was joined by members of the community to include Army Reserve Ambassadors Col. (Ret) Edna Cummings, CW5 (Ret) Phyllis Wilson, American Legion Post 22 Towson and the Coast Guard Chief Warrant and Warrant Officers Association (CWOA).

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 14:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857468
    VIRIN: 220912-A-YO292-235
    Filename: DOD_109219361
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: MD, US

