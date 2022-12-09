Alpha Company, 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion Deployment Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, prepare to head overseas to their assigned missions in the U.S. Central Command area of operations.



Maj. Gen. Tina Boyd, commanding general, 335th Signal Command (Theater), presided over the ceremony and was joined by members of the community to include Army Reserve Ambassadors Col. (Ret) Edna Cummings, CW5 (Ret) Phyllis Wilson, American Legion Post 22 Towson and the Coast Guard Chief Warrant and Warrant Officers Association (CWOA).