Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP WSS News Minute: Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Sustainment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Kelly Luster 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support hosted Erica Plath, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for sustainment, at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 14:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857460
    VIRIN: 220915-D-QO557-885
    Filename: DOD_109219160
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP WSS News Minute: Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Sustainment, by Kelly Luster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OSD
    SecDef
    DASN
    DASN(S)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT