    Mis- and Dis-Information and Social Media: 2022 DINFOS Social Media Forum

    09.15.2022

    U.S. Army Maj. Joseph Huitt, Joint Forces Cyber Command and U.S Army Lt. Col. Charles Patterson, director of public affairs and communication strategy directorate, Defense Information School, discuss misinformation, disinformation and social media at the 2022 DINFOS Media Forum, Sept 15, 2022.

    Charles Patterson
    2022 DINFOS Social Media Forum
    DINFOS Social Media Forum
    Joseph Huitt

