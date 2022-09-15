Mis- and Dis-Information and Social Media: 2022 DINFOS Social Media Forum

U.S. Army Maj. Joseph Huitt, Joint Forces Cyber Command and U.S Army Lt. Col. Charles Patterson, director of public affairs and communication strategy directorate, Defense Information School, discuss misinformation, disinformation and social media at the 2022 DINFOS Media Forum, Sept 15, 2022.
09.15.2022
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 13:33
