    910th Airlift Wing Employer Day - 2022

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 910th Airlift Wing, in partnership with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, hosted its 2022 employer day at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, welcoming civilian employers of Air Force Reservists for a day of exposure to the 910th AW's mission and capabilities. The event included an orientation flight aboard a C-130H Hercules aircraft. Employer events help people who hire Air Force Reservists understand the value of their employee's military service.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 13:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857453
    VIRIN: 220812-F-KJ690-336
    Filename: DOD_109218931
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 910th Airlift Wing Employer Day - 2022, by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ESGR
    C130
    Employer Day

