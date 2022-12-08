The 910th Airlift Wing, in partnership with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, hosted its 2022 employer day at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, welcoming civilian employers of Air Force Reservists for a day of exposure to the 910th AW's mission and capabilities. The event included an orientation flight aboard a C-130H Hercules aircraft. Employer events help people who hire Air Force Reservists understand the value of their employee's military service.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 13:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857453
|VIRIN:
|220812-F-KJ690-336
|Filename:
|DOD_109218931
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 910th Airlift Wing Employer Day - 2022, by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT