SECNAV Del Toro's 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Message

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 2, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers a message for the 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month observance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 12:43
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|857450
|VIRIN:
|220902-N-SR275-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109218825
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
