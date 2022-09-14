Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Fort McCoy Wildlife Biologist David Beckmann about 32-year career, Part III

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Wildlife Biologist David Beckmann with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch discusses his job as a wildlife biologist Sept. 14, 2022, during this interview at Fort McCoy, Wis. Beckmann began working at Fort McCoy in 1990 as a contractor after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and then later as a government civilian — all as a wildlife biologist. Beckmann has been a longtime coordinator of Fort McCoy's deer management program, pest control program, and has supported invasive species control, endangered species programs, and much more. Beckmann's work, along with the rest of his team's in the Natural Resources Branch, has earned awards at the Department of Defense, Secretary of the Army, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and in other areas. Work that Beckmann has been a part of has been some of the first of its kind in natural resources management in the United States. On Sept. 30, 2022, Beckmann retires from Army service. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 12:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 857443
    VIRIN: 220914-A-OK556-499
    Filename: DOD_109218725
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, Interview with Fort McCoy Wildlife Biologist David Beckmann about 32-year career, Part III, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    David Beckmann
    Army natural resources management
    Army wildlife biology and management
    Fort McCoy natural resources management

