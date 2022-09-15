Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 91: The Robins AFB WIT finds an innovative solution to help nursing moms locate resources

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Megan Kane, a Mechanical Engineer with the Armament Directorate at Robins AFB, Georgia, led the effort to develop an app that locates suitable spaces for nursing mothers who need to pump breast milk regularly. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 11:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 857435
    VIRIN: 220914-F-FC975-2001
    Filename: DOD_109218698
    Length: 00:26:49
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Hometown: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 91: The Robins AFB WIT finds an innovative solution to help nursing moms locate resources, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Innovative solution helps nursing mothers locate resources

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    USAF
    AFMC
    WIT
    Innovation
    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT