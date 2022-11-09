Inside the Wire: Open House

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857426" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Vermont National Guard hosted an Open House at the 158th Fighter Wing Air Base in South Burlington on Sept. 11, 2022. Informing and interacting with the community is a critical part of the National Guard, so it's important to showcase who the Vermont National Guard is and what they do.