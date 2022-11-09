Inside the Wire: Open House

The Vermont National Guard hosted an Open House at the 158th Fighter Wing Air Base in South Burlington on Sept. 11, 2022. Informing and interacting with the community is a critical part of the National Guard, so it's important to showcase who the Vermont National Guard is and what they do.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 11:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|857426
|VIRIN:
|220911-F-FV499-877
|Filename:
|DOD_109218655
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
