Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hispanic Heritage Month: Amn Briana Cortez

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reanna Hartgrove 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    Amn Briana Cortez from the 145th Airlift Wing highlights something about her culture in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 10:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 857414
    VIRIN: 220906-F-KG453-660
    Filename: DOD_109218562
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month: Amn Briana Cortez, by A1C Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Hispanic Heritage
    NCANG
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT