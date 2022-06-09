Amn Briana Cortez from the 145th Airlift Wing highlights something about her culture in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 10:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|857414
|VIRIN:
|220906-F-KG453-660
|Filename:
|DOD_109218562
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month: Amn Briana Cortez, by A1C Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT