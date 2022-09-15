Social Media Research: 2022 DINFOS Social Media Forum

U.S. Army Maj. Stephen Von Jett, public affairs and communication strategy instruction, Defense Information School discusses social media research and staying current in an ever-changing environment at the 2022 DINFOS Media Forum, Sept 15, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 10:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:58:37
|Location:
|US
