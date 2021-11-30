Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Breaking down the Buzzwords: DevOps and Agile in the Cybersecurity Community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    Video by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Part of the AvengerCon VI presentations cleared for public release:

    Breaking down the Buzzwords: DevOps and Agile in the Cybersecurity Community, presented by Capt. Olivia Brundage and 1st Lt. Eric Koch

    What are DevOps and Agile, aside from prolific buzzwords to spice up your PowerPoint slides? The Cyber Solutions Development (CSD) Detachment infrastructure team introduces a vision for the cybersecurity community that encapsulates the essence of these two philosophies derived from the private sector. These concepts have taken industry by storm and enabled companies to rapidly deliver robust products through continuous learning and improvement. Such institutions fulfill and empower employees, unlocking untold organizational value. Join Capt. Olivia Brundage, Virginia National Guard and 1st Lt. Eric Koch, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), as they explain the challenges to DevOps/Agile implementation in U.S. Cyber Command and the first steps we can take towards becoming a more efficient and effective technological force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 10:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 857409
    VIRIN: 211130-O-PX639-972
    Filename: DOD_109218486
    Length: 00:14:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking down the Buzzwords: DevOps and Agile in the Cybersecurity Community, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Avengercon VI Cybersecurity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT