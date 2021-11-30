video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part of the AvengerCon VI presentations cleared for public release:



Breaking down the Buzzwords: DevOps and Agile in the Cybersecurity Community, presented by Capt. Olivia Brundage and 1st Lt. Eric Koch



What are DevOps and Agile, aside from prolific buzzwords to spice up your PowerPoint slides? The Cyber Solutions Development (CSD) Detachment infrastructure team introduces a vision for the cybersecurity community that encapsulates the essence of these two philosophies derived from the private sector. These concepts have taken industry by storm and enabled companies to rapidly deliver robust products through continuous learning and improvement. Such institutions fulfill and empower employees, unlocking untold organizational value. Join Capt. Olivia Brundage, Virginia National Guard and 1st Lt. Eric Koch, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), as they explain the challenges to DevOps/Agile implementation in U.S. Cyber Command and the first steps we can take towards becoming a more efficient and effective technological force.