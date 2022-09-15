Video montage highlighting the mission of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, in recognition of the 75th Anniversary of the United States Air Force. This year’s Air Force 75th Anniversary theme is “Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive … the Air Force at 75” (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 08:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857394
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-FT779-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109218273
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
This work, Team PSAB celebrates the Air Force at 75, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
