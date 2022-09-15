Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team PSAB celebrates the Air Force at 75

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    09.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Video montage highlighting the mission of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, in recognition of the 75th Anniversary of the United States Air Force. This year’s Air Force 75th Anniversary theme is “Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive … the Air Force at 75” (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 08:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857394
    VIRIN: 220915-F-FT779-1001
    Filename: DOD_109218273
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team PSAB celebrates the Air Force at 75, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    Air Force
    #AF75
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT