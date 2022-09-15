Father and Son

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ke'Shaun Joell, a Zama Middle High School graduate, will soon depart to the

United States for Army basic training in the United States.

Ke'Shaun's father, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keith Joell, actually presided

over his son's oath of enlistment-a full-circle moment for the two, as

Ke'Shaun, then just a newborn, was present when Joell enlisted into the Army

in 2003, also here at Camp Zama.

