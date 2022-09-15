Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Father and Son

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.15.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Ke'Shaun Joell, a Zama Middle High School graduate, will soon depart to the
    United States for Army basic training in the United States.
    Ke'Shaun's father, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keith Joell, actually presided
    over his son's oath of enlistment-a full-circle moment for the two, as
    Ke'Shaun, then just a newborn, was present when Joell enlisted into the Army
    in 2003, also here at Camp Zama.
    #USArmy #USAREC #ArmyFamily

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 05:28
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Father and Son, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    USAREC
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan

