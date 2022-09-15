Father and Son

Ke'Shaun Joell, a Zama Middle High School graduate, will soon depart to the
United States for Army basic training in the United States.
Ke'Shaun's father, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keith Joell, actually presided
over his son's oath of enlistment-a full-circle moment for the two, as
Ke'Shaun, then just a newborn, was present when Joell enlisted into the Army
in 2003, also here at Camp Zama.
