    MWSS-171 FARP: Orient Shield 22

    MIYAZAKI, JAPAN

    08.27.2022

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 establish a forward arming and refueling point in support of U.S. Soldiers assigned to United States Army Aviation Battalion-Japan during exercise Orient Shield 22 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Camp Ebino, Japan, Aug. 27, 2022. A FARP is a temporary expeditionary location used for fueling and rearming aircraft. Orient Shield 22 is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 23:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857358
    VIRIN: 220827-M-RB154-1001
    Filename: DOD_109217951
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MIYAZAKI, JP

