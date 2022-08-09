Republic of Korea and U.S. Marines assist in recovery efforts at Pohang, South Korea on September 8, 2022. ROK and U.S. forces responded to assist the local citizens of Pohang, North Gyeongsang, in disaster relief efforts following Typhoon Hinnamnor.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 00:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857357
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-VY761-913
|Filename:
|DOD_109217950
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Typhoon Hinnamnor: B-roll, by SrA Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT