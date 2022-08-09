Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Typhoon Hinnamnor: B-roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Republic of Korea and U.S. Marines assist in recovery efforts at Pohang, South Korea on September 8, 2022. ROK and U.S. forces responded to assist the local citizens of Pohang, North Gyeongsang, in disaster relief efforts following Typhoon Hinnamnor.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.15.2022 00:56
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    ROK
    US Marines
    recovery efforts
    allied partners
    MBK
    Typhoon Hinnamnor

