Typhoon Hinnamnor: B-roll

Republic of Korea and U.S. Marines assist in recovery efforts at Pohang, South Korea on September 8, 2022. ROK and U.S. forces responded to assist the local citizens of Pohang, North Gyeongsang, in disaster relief efforts following Typhoon Hinnamnor.

(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand)