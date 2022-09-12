On this Pacific News: Soldiers at Camp Casey conduct a ruck, run, and walk in remembrance of 9-11, U.S. Airmen from Pacific Air Forces participated in exercise Pitch Black 2022, and Orient Shield 22 comes to a conclusion.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 21:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857353
|VIRIN:
|220912-M-AS595-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109217921
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: September 12, 2022, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
