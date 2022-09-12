Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: September 12, 2022

    JAPAN

    09.12.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Soldiers at Camp Casey conduct a ruck, run, and walk in remembrance of 9-11, U.S. Airmen from Pacific Air Forces participated in exercise Pitch Black 2022, and Orient Shield 22 comes to a conclusion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 21:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857353
    VIRIN: 220912-M-AS595-1001
    Filename: DOD_109217921
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: September 12, 2022, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    news
    airforce
    soldiers
    exercise
    Pacific News
    usindopacom

