    Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    On Sept. 8, 2022, during a joint force exercise, more than 200 service members across four major commands participated in a, first time ever performed, joint force exercise at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. This exercise will develop new operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain the U.S. military’s competitive advantage for the future. (U.S. Army National Guard video by: Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857335
    VIRIN: 220908-Z-PL204-1001
    Filename: DOD_109217532
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: UT, US

    TAGS

    ExerciseThanos22

