Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise

On Sept. 8, 2022, during a joint force exercise, more than 200 service members across four major commands participated in a, first time ever performed, joint force exercise at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. This exercise will develop new operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain the U.S. military’s competitive advantage for the future. (U.S. Army National Guard video by: Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)
|09.08.2022
|09.14.2022 16:44
|B-Roll
|857335
|220908-Z-PL204-1001
|DOD_109217532
|00:04:04
|UT, US
|1
|1
