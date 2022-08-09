On Sept. 8, 2022, during a joint force exercise, more than 200 service members across four major commands participated in a, first time ever performed, joint force exercise at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. This exercise will develop new operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain the U.S. military’s competitive advantage for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Master Sgt. Colton Elliott)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 16:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857327
|VIRIN:
|220908-Z-FF470-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109217496
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise, by MSgt Colton Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT