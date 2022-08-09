Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Sept. 8, 2022, during a joint force exercise, more than 200 service members across four major commands participated in a, first time ever performed, joint force exercise at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. This exercise will develop new operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain the U.S. military’s competitive advantage for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: TSgt Danny Whitlock)