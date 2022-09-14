DOD Social Media Policy: 2022 DINFOS Social Media Forum

Andy Oare, director of digital media, Office of the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, discusses DOD social media policy at the 2022 DINFOS Media Forum, Sept 14, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 16:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|857322
|Filename:
|DOD_109217429
|Length:
|00:49:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
