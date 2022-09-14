Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How Can An American Job Center Serve You?

    09.14.2022

    U.S. Department of Labor

    merican Job Centers (AJCs) provide free help to job seekers, including transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses and caregivers, with a variety of career and employment-related needs. AJCs have experienced career counselors who work with job seekers to identify their interests, assess their skills and abilities, and advise them on in-demand jobs and potential training opportunities.

    Veterans
    Military Transition
    Veteran Employment
    Employment Resources
    American Job Center
    DOL VETS

