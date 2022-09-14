Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bugler at Funeral for Lt. Gen. Charles Pattillo and Maj. Gen. Cuthbert Pattillo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Vincent Pecoraro 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    A buglar playing Taps at the funeral service for Lt. Gen. Charles Pattillo and Maj. Gen. Cuthbert Pattillo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857300
    VIRIN: 220914-A-YX869-191
    Filename: DOD_109217020
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bugler at Funeral for Lt. Gen. Charles Pattillo and Maj. Gen. Cuthbert Pattillo, by Vincent Pecoraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT