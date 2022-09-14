A buglar playing Taps at the funeral service for Lt. Gen. Charles Pattillo and Maj. Gen. Cuthbert Pattillo.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 13:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857300
|VIRIN:
|220914-A-YX869-191
|Filename:
|DOD_109217020
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bugler at Funeral for Lt. Gen. Charles Pattillo and Maj. Gen. Cuthbert Pattillo, by Vincent Pecoraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT