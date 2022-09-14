Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Preparedness Month 2022

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Watch as Senior Amn Shlecia Hooks, 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, helps Col. Joe Augustine, 96th Test Wing vice commander, pack his emergency evacuation kit. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer & Jaime Bishopp)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 13:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 857299
    VIRIN: 220914-F-DH002-039
    Filename: DOD_109217016
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Preparedness Month 2022, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eglin Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Emergency Management
    Evacuation
    Eglin
    Preparation
    Emergency

