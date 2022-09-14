Dr. Regina Luttrell, associate dean for research and creative activity, Syracuse University S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication discusses the development of social media strategies during the 2022 DINFOS Media Forum, Sept 14, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 11:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|857290
|Filename:
|DOD_109216845
|Length:
|00:59:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Development of Social Media Strategies: 2022 DINFOS Social Media Forum, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT