    Development of Social Media Strategies: 2022 DINFOS Social Media Forum

    09.14.2022

    Dr. Regina Luttrell, associate dean for research and creative activity, Syracuse University S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication discusses the development of social media strategies during the 2022 DINFOS Media Forum, Sept 14, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 11:49
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US

    TAGS

    2022 DINFOS Social Media Forum
    DINFOS Social Media Forum
    Regina Luttrell

